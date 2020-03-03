On the Go with Joe at Dóttir for Icelandic Breakfast

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A taste of Reykjavik has come to the Rose City.
Dóttir, which is the Icelandic word for “daughter,” is a restaurant in the new KEX Hotel, located at 100 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Portland is the first location of a KEX Hotel in the US.
Dóttir just launched a new breakfast and brunch menu that features Icelandic favorites like skyr (a dish very similar to yogurt), Nordic-style pancakes and smørrebrød (a type of open faced sandwich).
Check out Dóttir’s menu at KEXHotels.com/eat-drink/Dottir.
