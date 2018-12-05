On the Go with Joe at Dance Fusion NW

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Local dancers are getting ready for an annual holiday performance that’s entertaining for all ages.
Performers with Dance Fusion Northwest, located at 14413 Northeast 10th Avenue, will take the stage at the Ridgefield Performing Arts Center for shows on Dec. 15 and 16.
“Christmas Stories” will include dancing reindeer as well as other characters like Jack Frost.
The audience will recognize some classic Christmas songs with fun choreography, which is all family-friendly.
Learn more at DanceFusionNW.com.
