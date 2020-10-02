On the Go with Joe at Dawson Ridge Estate

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A unique home that's for sale in Camas, Washington could be yours - that is if you have $18,997,000 to spare.
The Dawson Ridge Estate, located at 700 Northwest Dawson Ridge Drive, is a 10.6-acre luxury estate with gorgeous views of the Columbia River and Mt. Hood. It is located about 20 minutes from the Portland International Airport.
The home has six bedrooms, two full bathrooms, three half-baths, four three-quarter baths, and is 11,649 square feet.
Included with the home is a four-plus car garage, gated driveway, a barn, four horse stables, apple trees, and many more amenities.
To learn more about the estate, visit www.dawsonridgeestate.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
