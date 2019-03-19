On the Go with Joe at Dickens Children’s Books & Publishing Lab

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A new place where kids can express their creativity has opened its doors in Vancouver.
Dickens, located at 1911 Main Street, opened earlier this month.
In addition to being a children’s book store, Dickens also has a “publishing lab.”
Children can come in and write, type (on computer or typewriters), print, illustrate and then bind their own book or zine.
Learn more at DickensKids.com.
