On the Go with Joe at Disney On Ice

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Beloved Disney characters have come to the Rose City for a series of shows in skates.
Dare to Dream by Disney On Ice is at the Moda Center through Sunday and features several familiar faces like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella and for the first time in a live production, Moana.
The show features on ice performances of popular Disney songs like “How Far I’ll Go,” “Be Our Guest” and “Let It Go.”
Spending the morning with (sing it with me): M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E for the latest edition of @DisneyOnIce live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/QQdfaMfzQg— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 26, 2018
Learn more at DisneyOnIce.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.