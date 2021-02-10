On the Go with Joe at Domaine Serene Wine Lounge

LAKE OSWGEO, OR (KPTV) – Starting Friday, the tri-county Portland metro area is approved for limited indoor dining, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend wine tasting.
Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, located at 300 1st Street in Lake Oswego, is ready to welcome guests inside.
Wine tasting is popular for Valentine’s Day, so the wine lounge is glad to open its doors.
While the lounge has had its outdoor wine garden open for tasting, it can also have 25 percent capacity inside beginning Friday when Clackamas County downgrades to the high county risk level.
Reservations for wine tasting are strongly encouraged and can be made by phone at (503) 664-7030 and email at LakeOswego@DomaineSerene.com.
Learn more about the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at its website.
