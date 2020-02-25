On the Go with Joe at Donut-O-Rama

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland is a city that loves doughnuts, and there’s a new spot in Old Town that’s torching up huge treats.
Donut-O-Rama was first a brainchild of Greg Slauson back in late 2011 but just opened its brick-and-mortar location in late 2019 at 435 Northwest Broadway.
The shop has an array of treats, including doughnuts, fritters and its specialty: The Crème Brulee Beignet.
Donut-O-Rama serves more than just doughnuts – in such Portland fashion, it also has cold brew and beer.
Learn more at DountORama.com.
