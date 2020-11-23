On the Go with Joe at Drive-Thru ZooLights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland holiday season tradition that usually lets guests take a walk on the wild side is now putting visitors in the driver’s seat.
ZooLights was given the green light after Oregon’s two-week freeze, which began Wednesday Nov. 18, initially closed zoos in the state.
Knowing that restrictions were likely coming, ZooLights had already planned to make a drive-thru version of its popular path of lit creatures and then got approval to open.
Visitors can come see ZooLights from behind the wheel every evening through Jan. 10, except for Christmas Day.
Time slots for the drive-thru experience are twenty minutes long and must be reserved in advance online. The time slots are available for purchase per car. Food and beverages are also available for preorder.
Learn more at OregonZoo.org/Visit/ZooLights.
