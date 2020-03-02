On the Go with Joe at El Gaucho

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A downtown restaurant known for its fiery dining experience and lively setting is celebrating two decades in business.
El Gaucho Portland, located at 319 Southwest Broadway in the Benson Hotel, will turn 20 years old on March 17.
During its time in Portland, El Gaucho has served up and entertained guests with its nightly live flamenco guitar music
The restaurant is celebrating its 20th anniversary through March with original menu items, favorite cocktails and cigars.
Learn more at ElGaucho.com/Dine/Portland.
As for the future, a new El Gaucho location is slated to open in Vancouver later this year.
