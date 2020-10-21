PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland company has come up with a way people can exercise their brain while having fun with friends all from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Escape Games PDX made an online version of its popular escape rooms called "Amnesia."
Here is the premise for Amnesia, according to the Escape Games PDX website: "You wake up in a white laboratory. You have no recollection of how you got there. You’re told that you agreed to participate in a clinical trial. And yet...and yet...well, it feels like you’ve done this before. But how can that be? Is your mind playing tricks on you? Or is someone playing tricks on your mind? Are they playing games with your mind? Is it all in your head? And most important of all, can you gather your thoughts together in time to make your escape? It must be amnesia..."
The online companion game can be played with two to four players and is only $20 per team.
For more information about the online game, visit escapegamespdx.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.