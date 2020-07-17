On the Go with Joe at Essential Strength Studio

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new gym that calls itself the city’s first “smart gym” utilizes special, scientific equipment for fast and furious workouts.
Essential Strength Studio, located at 5035 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, uses computer-controlled adaptive resistance to maximize exercise.
The machines help build muscle and endurance in limited time.
ESS claims it can provide a full-strength training workout in less than 20 minutes with its machines and the cardiovascular benefits of a 45-minute run in 40 seconds a special bike.
Due to social distancing guidelines, clients get the whole gym to themselves when working out – only one person is allowed in at a time.
The studio is currently offering free 20-minute introductory sessions.
Learn more at ESS.fit.
