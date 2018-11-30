PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Convention Center looks like a decorated forest for an annual holiday event this weekend.
The Safeway Providence Festival of Trees is back for its 36th year and is open to the public Friday and Saturday. This year, 20,000 guests are expected to attend the festival.
More than 100 trees, mini-trees and holiday displays are at the convention center, including a display inspired by "Star Wars" and another that is Charlie Brown-themed. The displays were decorated by local businesses, florists and others.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit Providence Children’s Health.
Learn more about the event on its webpage.
