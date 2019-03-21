On the Go with Joe at Forge Parkour

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Spring break is happening next week for most Oregon students and if any parents are still trying to figure out how their kids are going to spend it, a local gym is ready to give fun workouts.
Forge Parkour, located at 311 Southeast 97th Avenue, has obstacles waiting for all ages.
Parkour is all about movement: running, jumping and climbing. Forge Parkour provides a safe place for active kids to do those things.
The parkour facility is holding two camps during spring break: Nerf Camp and Ninja Warrior Camp.
Learn more at ForgeParkour.com/camps.
