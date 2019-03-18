On the Go with Joe at FOXO3 Sauna + Wellness

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – The Portland metro area’s first all-infrared sauna studio is open for business.
FOXO3 Sauna + Wellness, located at 13780 Southwest Galbreath Drive, just opened over the weekend.
Owner Megan Franco first bought an infrared sauna and set it up in her family’s home before FOXO3 turned into a business plan.
Customers can get their sweat on to cleanse their bodies – and burn calories.
Franco told FOX 12 that a person can burn 350 to 550 calories in a 40-minute sauna session.
Learn more on FOXO3’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.