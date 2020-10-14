On the Go with Joe at French Prairie Gardens

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – October is prime time to have some fall fun, and one local farm is welcoming guests for several seasonal activities – one of which includes speedy pigs.
French Prairie Gardens, located at 17673 French Prairie Road Northeast, is holding its annual fall festival.
Experiences include the pumpkin patch, many mazes, an obstacle course, tractor wagon rides and the farm's famous pig races.
To limit the number of guests at the farm for social distancing, entry tickets are for 2-hour time slots. Tickets should be purchased in advance online; they won’t be sold at the front gate unless there are leftover spots available.
The 2-hour reservation window applies to the activities and fields past the admission gate, guests can go to Farmer's Fry Food or shop in the farm store outside their reservation window.
Learn more at FrenchPrairieGardens.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.