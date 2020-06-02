On the Go with Joe at Frog Pond Farm

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Anyone looking to take a family-friendly field trip can head over a local farm that is welcoming people to its “drive-thru safari.”
Frog Pond Farm, located at 2995 Southwest Advance Road, is a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the farm came up with a creative idea so visitors can enjoy the farm from the safety of their cars.
On Saturdays, the farm is hosting a “drive-thru safari” in which guests can see over a dozen pastures/pens of animals, such as pigs, donkeys, goats, a camel and an emu.
Admission is $15 per vehicle and includes doughnuts or popcorn to have as a snack during the safari.
Learn more at TheFrogPondFarm.com.
