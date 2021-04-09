On the Go with Joe at GOLFTEC

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With the weather getting warmer, golf courses will likely get busier. A new spot in southeast Portland recently opened to help golfers better their skills on the green.
GOLFTEC, located at 1034 Southeast 96th Avenue, opened last month.
The space is 2,200 square feet and includes four teaching/practice bays along with a putting green.
Certified coaches are on staff to teach customers how to fine tune a golf swing, with the help of state-of-the-art technology.
The facility’s technology features advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors.
Learn more at GOLFTEC.com.
