On the Go with Joe at Goodwill for Fitness Deals

(KPTV) – The start of a new year is a popular time for people to make health goals and achieving them doesn’t have to break the bank.
Gyms across Oregon and Washington are closed for indoor exercise due to current COVID-19 restrictions, so many are turning to working out in their homes.
Buying fitness clothing, equipment and cookbooks new can add up, so finding them second-hand can be great savings.
At Goodwill, depending on the store, those items can be in large supply. From weights to workout DVDs to possibly never worn sneakers, those with health resolutions can find deals.
Look up local Goodwill locations here.
