On the Go with Joe at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new brewery on the block in northwest Portland after it rose above the challenges of the COVID-19 economy.
Hammer & Stitch Brewing Company, located at 2377 Northwest Wilson Street, first opened in October 2020 but is now operating full steam ahead with pandemic perseverance and a decked-out Industrial District setup ready for customers to enjoy either outdoor or to-go brews.
The brewery started with a simple idea: to make good, approachable beer.
Hammer & Stitch’s dedication to their mottos of “beer is for everyone” and “love all styles” is even evident in their beer names – they are what they are. The IPA is called “The IPA,” the pale is “The Pale,” etc.
The brewery also serves food and is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Learn more about Hammer & Stitch on its website.
