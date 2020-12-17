On the Go with Joe at Helen Bernhard Bakery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bakery that has been making goodies for Portland for nearly a century is ready for the rush of holiday sales.
Helen Bernhard Bakery, located at 1717 Northeast Broadway Street, has been making sweet treats since 1924.
December is always busy for the bakery, which whips up seasonal favorites like gingerbread, frosted character cookies and DIY cookie decorating kits.
Helen Bernhard Bakery is open every day and has a huge selection, so anyone’s sweet tooth can be satisfied.
Learn more about the bakery on its website.
