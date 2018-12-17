On the Go with Joe at Helen Bernhard Bakery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The holiday season can mean time for indulging in baked goods and a longtime local institution is up for the job.
Helen Bernhard Bakery, located at 1717 Northeast Broadway Street, has been making sweet treats since 1924.
The bakery has several holiday favorites available for customers including gingerbread houses and cookies decorated like Santa, elves, penguins, trees, the Grinch and more.
Helen Bernhard Bakery is also known for European recipes, like Pfeffernüsse cookies.
Learn more at HelenBernhardBakery.com.
