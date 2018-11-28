On the Go with Joe at 2018 Holiday Ale Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A seasonal celebration of beer is back for its 23rd year at Portland’s Living Room.
The Holiday Ale Festival kicks off Wednesday at Pioneer Courthouse Square and runs through Sunday.
The annual outdoor winter beer festival – don’t worry, there are tents for cover – will offer dozens of beers, ciders and meads for tasting. All the drinks have been made or blended for the 21 and over festival.
An estimated 14,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the 5-day festival. In addition to beverages, there will be some food options available.
Learn more at HolidayAle.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.