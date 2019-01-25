On the Go with Joe at International Cat Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An annual event that’s the cat’s meow is at the Expo Center this weekend.
The International Cat Show Portland, which was founded in 1997, kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.
Hundreds of cool cats and pretty kitties will be competing for titles at the show.
Cat lovers can watch the more than 70 recognized breeds of cats who have come from all over the world.
Learn more at InternationalCatShowPortland.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.