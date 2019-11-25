LONGIVEW, WA (KPTV) – Jack in the Box locations are now helping to collect toys for the 2019 FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive.
In all, there are 43 Jack in the Box locations across the metro-area region and in southwest Washington where people can drop off toys for this year’s toy drive. That includes the newest location for Jack in the Box in Longview.
FOX 12’s Joe V stopped by that location Monday for the grand opening event.
For more on the toy drive and a map to drop-off locations, go to kptv.com/toydrive.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.