On the Go with Joe at K103 Christmas Show

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Friday was a morning full of “ugly” sweaters and holiday cheer for the annual K103 FM Christmas Show.
K103 has been playing Christmas music for a month already, but the live event featured extra holiday cheer at the radio station.
This year’s Christmas Show was extra special: it was the last for both Bruce Murdock and John Erickson. The two are retiring from their many years in radio – 15 years at K103 for Murdock and 34 years for Erickson!
Several local high school choirs performed, and Santa Clause paid a visit to the show.
Guests and performers alike wore their best/ugliest holiday sweaters. A contest was held and a woman wearing a sweater with a pug and a knocked over Christmas tree was selected as the winner.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
