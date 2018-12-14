On the Go with Joe at K103 Christmas Show

TIAGRD, OR (KPTV) – It was a morning full of ugly sweaters and good holiday music Friday for the annual K103 FM Christmas Show.
K103 has been playing Christmas music for a month already, but the live event featured extra holiday cheer at the radio station.
Several local high school choirs performed including other acts like We Three, the McMinnville band which recently wrapped a long run on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent.”
Guests and performers alike wore their best/ugliest holiday sweaters. Themes included light strand patterns from the Netflix show “Stranger Things” as well as llamas, to name just a couple.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.