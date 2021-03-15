On the Go with Joe at Kells ahead of St. Patrick's Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, and a popular Portland spot is happy to be back open for the holiday.
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, located at 112 Southwest 2nd Avenue, was closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, it’s welcoming back guests with Irish hospitality and safety measures in place.
Multnomah County is currently under moderate risk, so restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors.
While Kells usually holds a big festival for St. Patrick’s Day, but there will still be plenty of Irish food, beer and cheer this year.
Learn more at KellsPortland.com.
