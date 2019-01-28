On the Go with Joe at KIAKO Ho’ike

KPTV – A local organization is ready to entertain guests with an annual celebration of Hawaiian culture.
KIAKO, whose mission is to “cultivate Hawaiian arts, language, and heritage in the Pacific Northwest,” is holding its 13th Ho’ike on Saturday.
Ho’ike will be at Portland Community College’s Sylvania Campus and will feature dance performances, dinner and a silent auction.
Learn more at KIAKO.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.