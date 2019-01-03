On the Go with Joe at KURE Juice Bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Are you aiming to be healthier in 2019? At KURE Juice Bar, they whip up delicious and nutritious menu items at six locations in Portland.
KURE Juice Bar was founded in 2011 and serves up smoothies, protein shakes, bowls and of course, juice.
New on the menu are meal shakes: all the nutrients you need for one meal all in one cup.
Also, KURE Juice Bar makes everything plant-based, meaning no dairy.
Check out the menu and learn more at KUREJuiceBar.com.
