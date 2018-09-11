On the Go with Joe at KYLA Hard Kombucha

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A brewery with roots in the Columbia River Gorge has a new line of beverages out now, but they aren’t beers – they’re kombuchas with a kick.
Full Sail Brewing, based in Hood River, has released KYLA Hard Kombucha which comes with “hints” of flavor – cold brew coffee, ginger tangerine, hibiscus lime and pink grapefruit (available soon) – and is boozy.
Each bottle is gluten free, has 100 calories and is low on sugar and carbs.
KYLA Hard Kombucha is available in 14 states, including Oregon of course.
Learn more at KylaKombucha.com.
