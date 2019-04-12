On the Go with Joe at LAIKA for ‘Missing Link’

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The latest film from an acclaimed local movie studio has hit theaters, and its plot has a regional tie.
“Missing Link” is LAIKA’s 5th feature film, following “Coraline,” “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”
The stop-motion animated movie, which took five years to make, tells the story of a Sasquatch living in the Pacific Northwest who teams up with adventurers and goes on a journey to find his family.
“Missing Link” is rated PG and is a family-friendly comedy adventure. It stars Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.