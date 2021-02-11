On the Go with Joe at Lan Su Chinese Garden for Chinese New Year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A two-week long Chinese New Year celebration will kick off Friday in downtown Portland.
2021 is the Year of the Ox and the Lan Su Chinese Garden, located at 239 Northwest Everett Street, will host its annual Chinese New Year festival Friday through the end of the month.
The garden’s plans for the weekend are weather dependent since the region is on winter storm watch.
The celebration will feature special festival decorations, contact-free scavenger hunt, festival audio tour, cultural displays and a brand-new lantern at the garden – a gorgeous, giant phoenix that came from China.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests must wear face masks and may visit for one hour.
Learn more at LanSuGarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.