On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms Fall Harvest Festival

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Doughnuts, pumpkins and farm animals - a local farm is hosting an annual event that all fall lovers will enjoy.
Lee Farms, located at 21975 Southwest 65th Avenue in Tualatin, kicked off their Fall Harvest Festival last month. The festival runs through Halloween.
The farm has been family-run for more than 150 years and is popular to visit in the fall.
The Fall Harvest Festival is complete with a pumpkin patch, farm animals, a hay maze, u-pick corn field and local produce and homemade doughnuts for purchase.
For more information, visit www.leefarmsoregon.com.
