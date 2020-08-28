On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms Sunflower Festival

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A festival is in bloom for one more weekend at a local farm.
Lee Farms, located at 21975 Southwest 65th Avenue in Tualatin, is holding its sunflower festival through Sunday.
The festival features several types of sunflowers, some of which can grow 12 feet tall.
Admission to the festival includes a hayride, a flower as a souvenir and access to the sunflower fields and maze. The farm is open for the festival Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Young guests who ages 2 and under are free with an adult ticket.
Several protocols are in place at Lee Farms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested guests should pick a time and purchase their admission online ahead of attending the festival, no tickets will be slot at the gate unless the time slots aren't at capacity. Time slots for visiting the festival are 2 hours long.
Guests and staff are required to wear masks during arrival, transportation on the wagons, and when walking through the fields.
The farm will provide sanitized clippers for cutting sunflowers.
Social distancing of 6 feet, or about the length of a cow as the farm puts it, should be practiced.
Lee Farms also has a mobile ordering system in place for food service options.
Learn more about the festival at LeeFarmsOregon.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.