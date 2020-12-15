On the Go with Joe at Lights at the Oregon Garden Resort

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A safe, seasonal event is in bloom with holiday lights at The Oregon Garden Resort.
The Oregon Garden typically holds Christmas in the Garden this time of year. But due to COVID-19, Lights at the Oregon Garden Resort is happening instead.
This year, the event is smaller under public health guidance. The lights on display surround the resort’s main lodge along a one-way path and can be seen though Jan. 2, except Christmas Eve and Christmas.
There will also be vendor booths where guest can shop, purchase food and drinks, listen to live music and sit by fire pits.
Santa will be at the event through Dec. 23, since he’ll be every busy the next day.
Attendance at Lights at the Oregon Garden is first-serve each night to guests staying at the resort. If there is extra space on a given night, other visitors are allowed. Anyone interested should check online ticket availability.
Learn more about the event here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.