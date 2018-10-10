PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Are fencing, salsa dancing or hang gliding on your bucket list? A new event happening in Portland this weekend can help you achieve those dreams.
The Living {B}older Lifestyle Expo is being held at the Oregon Convention Center on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event says it's for active people "age 45-plus, baby boomers, empty-nesters, retirees looking for ways to enrich their lives."
It will feature educational workshops, entertainment and experience zones for people to learn cooking, sports and fitness, as well as enrichment classes.
For more information about event, visit living-bolder.com.
