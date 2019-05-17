On the Go with Joe at Living History Day

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – Armed Forces Day is this weekend, so a local place all about military history is holding a free event that provides a chance to step back in time.
Camp Withycombe at the Oregon Military Museum, located at 15300 Minuteman Way in Clackamas, is hosting its 23rd annual Living History Day.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can come for free to see restored military vehicles that span decades as well as campsites and uniforms.
Guests can also learn about military history from private collectors.
Living History Day is a tribute to the men and women of the U.S. military who served in every war.
The event will take place at the camp while the museum is closed due to it moving to another building.
