On the Go with Joe at Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark

WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A non-profit that provides a skating space to all ages and abilities is back open and paying it forward.
Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark, located at 421 C Street, Suite 5B in Washougal, is first opened right before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world last year.
Now, the skate park is welcoming skaters and scooters under safety protocols including a reservation system.
The non-profit skatepark was founded on the idea of offering a place for indoor skateboarding and scootering for those of any economic background.
Skaters are not turned away if they are unable to pay for entry. The skatepark has scholarship opportunities available.
Learn more at LunchmoneySkatepark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.