PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New year, new diet? For anyone looking to change their food choices for 2020 but still want to dine out, there is at a new local restaurant where people with any diet can eat with ease.
Mama Bird, located at 2145 Northwest Raleigh Street, opened a few months ago and is known for its grilled food.
The restaurant cooks and serves simple food that accommodates many diets and dietary restrictions
Mama Bird’s chef, Gabriel Pascuzzi, first noticed that Portland was lacking diet-conscious restaurant menus when he went on the Whole30 diet in January 2019.
So, he decided to make Mama Bird’s menu filled with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and Keto and Whole30 friendly food options.
Check out the healthy and delicious menu at MamaBirdPDX.com.
