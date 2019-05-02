On the Go with Joe at Memoz Dessert Café

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Get your sweet tooth ready: there’s a new local place where customers can design their own desserts, which include baked to order brownies and cookies.
Memoz Dessert Café, located at 3494 North Williams Avenue, opened a week and a half ago.
On the menu at Memoz are baked goods by demand – a customer starts with a base treat from the dough and batter list to bake in minutes. Then a guest can pick from dozens of mix-ins like candy and fruit to be put on top.
A dessert that would take upwards of 40 minutes in a conventional oven can be done in two minutes at Memoz.
The result is hot, gooey and delicious.
Learn more about the sweets at Memoz on its website.
