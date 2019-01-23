On the Go with Joe at Mochitsuki

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Rose City’s annual Japanese New Year celebration is happening this weekend.
Mochitsuki is happening Sunday at Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion for its 23rd year.
The event highlights Japanese culture and will feature a number of performances, including mochi-pounding, taiko and dancing.
Learn more at MochiPDX.org.
