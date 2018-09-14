On the Go with Joe at Mount Angel Oktoberfest

An annual celebration of German culture is back in Mount Angel for days of fun, entertainment and beer.
The Mount Angel Oktoberfest kicked off its 53rd year Thursday and runs through Sunday.
The event, located at 5 North Garfield Street, will feature music, dancing, beer, food and a chance to dress up in lederhosen and dirndls.
An estimated 350,000 people are expected to visit Mount Angel for the festivities.
Getting the party started at @MtAngelOfest ! Coming up on @fox12oregon I take a shot at competitive keg rolling- it’s the sport I’ve been training for my whole life! 🍺 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/3J9gELiAIb— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 14, 2018
Learn more at Oktoberfest.org.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.