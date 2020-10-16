On the Go with Joe at Multnomah County Virtual Fair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While county and state fairs have been canceled in the traditional sense due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local fair is putting on a modified event.
The Multnomah County Fair at Oaks Park is being held this year without crowds.
Instead, for 2020 the fair is keeping its 114-year streak alive by having a mini, virtual version of the event.
This weekend, fair officials will judge some of the annual competitions such as largest vegetable and other food categories.
The event will then be available for viewing online.
Learn more at MultCoFair.org.
