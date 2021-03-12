On the Go with Joe at My Gym

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Kids can be balls of energy, so a new local gym has opened just for them.
My Gym, located at 16080 Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road, caters to those age 6 months to 8 years old for fun classes.
The gym first opened in the fall, but then COVID-19 restrictions forced it to close.
Now that Clackamas County is in a lower risk level, the gym is welcoming young ones for play time with health and safety protocols in place.
For the littlest exercisers, parents must be on site. For older kids, drop off classes are available.
Learn more at MyGym.com/Sherwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.