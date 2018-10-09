OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Joe. V toured a special Halloween street fair that will take place in Oregon City this weekend.
The 3rd Annual Nightmare on Main Street will be happening in downtown Oregon City on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The free event hosted by Ghoul Gallery includes the local Coffin Cruisers Hearse Club, the Dancing Witches of Portland, and a scarecrow and painted rock contest.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/237120010235602/
