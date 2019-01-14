On the Go with Joe at NOLA Doughnuts

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pair of doughnut shops is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras with sweets spangled with purple, green and yellow sprinkles.
NOLA Doughnuts has two locations: 110 Northwest 10th Avenue in Portland and 365 North State Street in Lake Oswego.
The dough for the doughnuts at NOLA Doughnuts is handcrafted over a three-day process by using a layering technique commonly found in French pastry making.
Mardi Gras season kicked off earlier this month and NOLA Doughnuts has baked goods galore for the occasion.
Customers can pick up and enjoy doughnuts, beignets, fritters and the special seasonal king cakes.
See all the sweet offerings at NOLADoughnuts.com.
