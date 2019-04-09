On the Go with Joe at North Willamette Wine Trail

(KPTV) – An annual event celebrating wine made in the North Willamette Valley is happening this weekend.
The North Willamette Wine Trail Weekend will be Saturday and Sunday and feature 20 wineries and a sake brewery.
Each location is opening their doors to offer hands-on activities, complimentary tastings and appetizers.
Tickets are available for one day or both days and include a custom wine glass and more for attendees’ trail experiences.
A portion of the ticket proceeds will support Make-A-Wish Oregon.
Learn more about the event on its page at TualatinValley.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.