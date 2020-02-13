On the Go with Joe at NWCT’s ‘The Jungle Book’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A classic children’s story has come to life on stage in an original adaptation by a local theater.
The Northwest Children’s Theater, located at 1819 Northwest Everett Street, is performing “The Jungle Book” through March 7.
The show takes plot elements of the beloved tale and includes traditional Indian dancing and costumes with Bollywood inspired flair.
In the NWCT’s adaption, Mowgli is played by a girl who is raised by wolves and interacts with many wild animals.
Learn more at NWCTS.org/Shows/The-Jungle-Book.
