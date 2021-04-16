On the Go with Joe at Oaks Park for 2021 Season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An iconic place in Portland for more than a century will welcome back guests this weekend for its 2021 season, with something new that’s bound to make people scream.
After missing a season for the first time in its history last year, Oaks Park is reopening Saturday.
In addition to offering beloved rides and games visitors know well, the park has a new ride: the AtmosFEAR.
Get to ready to broadcast live at @Oaks_Park which reopens this weekend! I’ll ride the brand-new, high-flying, stomach-churning, what-am-I doing-here-I’m-too-old-for-this-nonsense #AtmosFEAR pic.twitter.com/lW1PRpvcWd— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) April 16, 2021
Described by Oaks Park as ““Oregon's most extreme thrill ride to date,” the AtmosFEAR is two rides in one.
On the AtmosFEAR, “guests can opt for the familiar pendulum ride, albeit bigger and better, or take the terror over the top with the 360° experience. Riders are set on a terrifying trip above the midway as they soar to a height of 100' at a full swing, then the g-forces set in as they scream back toward earth, looping over and over again. Riders must be 48" or taller to ride the pendulum ride and 52" or taller to ride the 360° ride,” Oaks Park said.
Oaks Park will be open through Halloween with the following operating hours:
- April, starting the 17th: Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.
- May: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays noon to 7 p.m.
- Memorial Day: noon to 7 p.m.
- Seven days a week during the summer
Admission tickets for the 2021 season will be available first-come, first-serve for purchase online.
Learn more at OaksPark.com.
