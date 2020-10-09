On the Go with Joe at Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Spooky season must go on, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

In wake of the pandemic, one creative idea is turning the traditional haunted house into a haunted drive-thru.

Oaks Park has built five haunted drive-thru attractions in which guests can experience fear from the safety of their cars.

Tickets for each drive-thru are for 30-minute time slots and are priced per car. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Learn more at ScaregroundsPDX.com

